Main content

Specialty chief editor stefano colazza University of Palermo Palermo , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Chemical Ecology

Scope The language connecting all living organisms is chemical - this section is devoted to chemical communication between plants, microorganisms and animals. We welcome submissions on the behavioral activity or ecological function of messenger compounds, termed semiochemicals, in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. Olfactory physiology, from peripheral sensory perception to neuroethology, biochemistry and natural product chemistry make a substantial contribution to Chemical Ecology. However, Chemical Ecology concerns the developmental, behavioral and ecological consequences of chemical signals and goes beyond identification of natural compounds, or recordings of the neural responses they elicit. Topics of interest include animal-animal interactions, including premating communication with sex pheromones and the development of insect control techniques based on semiochemicals. Plant-animal interaction is a continuing research focus, including the identification of chemicals that mediate food and host finding in herbivores. Microbial Chemical Ecology is now taking center stage, since interactions with bacteria, fungi or yeasts are widespread throughout the animal and plant kingdoms. Assemblages of microbes, plants and animals are critical determinants of all ecosystems and depend on chemical communication. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Ecol. Evol.

Abbreviation fevo

Electronic ISSN 2296-701X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Impact 4.493 Impact Factor 4.2 CiteScore

Submission Chemical Ecology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Chemical Ecology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.