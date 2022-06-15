Scope

The Chemical Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of chemical communication among living organisms.

Led by Dr. Stefano Colazza from the University of Palermo, the Chemical Ecology section welcomes submissions in various domains of chemical ecology, which explore the connections between the behavioral, ecological, and developmental consequences of chemical signals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal-animal interactions, such as premating communication with sex pheromones and insect control techniques based on semiochemicals

assemblages of microbes, plants, and animals as critical determinants of all ecosystems, which depend on chemical communication

microbial chemical ecology, focusing on interactions with bacteria, fungi, or yeasts that are widespread throughout the animal and plant kingdoms

plant-animal interactions, including the identification of chemicals that mediate food and host finding in herbivores

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of chemical signals in shaping interactions among living organisms within terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the chemical ecology, animal-animal interactions, plant-animal interactions, microbial chemical ecology, and chemical communication in ecosystems, contributing to SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).

The Chemical Ecology section does not consider submissions focused solely on agricultural pest management without a connection to chemical ecology, such as the use of semiochemicals in insect control techniques. Additionally, fungal and microbial research without a fundamental basis in chemical ecology, such as studies on microbial chemical interactions with bacteria, fungi, or yeasts in the context of animal and plant kingdoms, are outside the scope of this section. Studies that do not emphasize the role of chemical interactions in ecological processes or species interactions, including animal-animal, plant-animal, and microbial chemical ecology, are also excluded from this section.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemical ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.