Scope

The Coevolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the reciprocal evolution of interacting biological entities.

Led by Dr. Michael Charleston from the University of Tasmania, the Coevolution section welcomes submissions in the various domains of evolutionary biology, which explore the connections between diverse aspects of coevolutionary processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

complex coevolutionary scenarios

evolution of interacting lineages

evolutionary scale adaptations in the presence of asymmetries

fundamental principles of evolution from single populations to complex dynamic and multi-level networked communities

reciprocal adaptation of biological entities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the evolution of interacting biological entities and their impact on the form and function of life on earth.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the reciprocal evolution of interacting biological entities, evolutionary scale adaptations, complex coevolutionary scenarios, evolution of interacting lineages, and fundamental principles of evolution from single populations to complex dynamic and multi-level networked communities (Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water, Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land).

The Coevolution section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the interdependent evolution of interacting species or systems. However, studies that address individual species' evolution, unrelated ecological processes, or general biological interactions may be considered if they provide a coevolutionary context and contribute to the understanding of reciprocal evolution of interacting biological entities, evolutionary scale adaptations, complex coevolutionary scenarios, evolution of interacting lineages, and fundamental principles of evolution from single populations to complex dynamic and multi-level networked communities.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of evolutionary biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.