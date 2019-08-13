Scope

Coevolutionary processes are fundamental to the form and function of all life on earth. Diverse disciplines come together to frame contemporary coevolutionary thinking: from investigating mechanisms of co-cladogenesis to measuring gene expression as indicators of reciprocal change in lineages of interacting organisms. Coevolution addresses the processes, mechanisms, importance, and outcomes of coevolution in the broad sense, speaking to the wide range of dynamics encompassed by coevolutionary biology. The section encourages research that takes a broader focus than just bipartite interactions to encompassing complex coevolutionary networks.

Coevolution will be a venue for papers describing contemporary research that aims to understand the evolutionary trajectories of organisms in response to one another, by drawing on concepts and insights from ecology, phylogenetic biology, systematics, cell and developmental biology, genomics, informatics and related disciplines. It will publish papers that report rigorous empirical or theoretical studies that focus on coevolution, including the evolution of symbiosis, host-parasite interactions, mutualism, co-speciation, and the co-evolutionary dynamics of mating systems, communication, diffuse coevolution, and molecular responses to organismal interactions.