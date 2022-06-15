Scope

Explaining the extraordinary diversity of social behaviour remains an enduring challenge for evolutionary ecology. The Evolutionary Ecology of Social Behaviour section focusses on understanding the evolutionary and ecological significance of social behaviour across the taxonomic spectrum, from bacteria, through invertebrates, to vertebrates.

Led by Prof. Mark Elgar from the University of Melbourne, the Evolutionary Ecology of Social Behaviour section welcomes manuscripts describing theoretical studies with strong conceptual frameworks or rigorous empirical studies that promote and evaluate concepts addressing the evolutionary significance of social behaviour, and/or the underlying mechanisms that facilitate its expression.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

evaluation of ecological and other factors that may favour all forms of social behaviour, including sub-sociality, communal and cooperative breeding, primitive eusociality, and advanced eusociality

phylogenetic evolution of social behaviour

underlying mechanisms, including communication, that facilitate all forms of social behaviour

The section takes a broad interpretation of social behaviour, including behaviours that have positive fitness consequences for individuals in addition to the actor.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

The Evolutionary Ecology of Social Behaviour section does not consider submissions focusing solely on human social/societal behaviour in the context of environmental science, or construction and engineering, as these topics fall outside the scope of the journal.