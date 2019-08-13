john maxwell halley
University of Ioannina
Ioannina, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Idaho State University
Pocatello, United States
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv)
Leipzig, Germany
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
University of the Azores
Ponta Delgada, Portugal
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Umeå University
Umeå, Sweden
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
University of Miami
Coral Gables, United States
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Leipzig, Germany
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Ecological and Forestry Applications Research Center (CREAF)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Doñana Biological Station, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution