george l. w. perry
The University of Auckland
Auckland , New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
State University of Campinas
Campinas , Brazil
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
University of Oxford
Oxford , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
University of Lausanne
Lausanne , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Umeå University
Umeå , Sweden
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
East China Normal University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City , United States
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
University of the Azores
Ponta Delgada , Portugal
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Linköping University
Linköping , Sweden
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
State University of Campinas
Campinas , Brazil
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
University of York
York , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
Doñana Biological Station, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Seville , Spain
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution
University of Parma
Parma , Italy
Associate Editor
Models in Ecology and Evolution