Scope Paleoecology publishes contributions from all subdisciplines of paleoecology with a focus on both patterns and processes. We welcome papers concerned with the past interplay between organisms and their habitat over every possible spatial and temporal scale, emphasizing ecological reconstructions as well as their modern observational and experimental bases. The scope of the section covers retrospective studies on any ecological setting, from terrestrial to aquatic, from surface landscapes to the depth of the seafloor, from the instrumental era to distant geologic epochs, from a single organism to the entire globe. Given the fundamental need to understand the human influence on ecosystem properties, one of our goals is to provide long-term baseline information on the dynamics of natural systems, their forcings, and their response. While the section Paleoecology favors an interdisciplinary approach that integrates empirical data with theoretical models, we also encourage rigorous testing of underlying assumptions through field manipulations and laboratory experiments. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate progress in paleoecology at a critical time when new tools and techniques, from geochemistry to remote sensing, from numerical methods to automated microsensors, are providing fertile cross-disciplinary opportunities for investigating the ecological past. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Paleoecology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Paleoecology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

