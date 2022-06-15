Scope

The Paleoecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on aspects of paleoecology with a focus on both patterns and processes.

Led by Dr. Laura Parducci from Sapienza University of Rome, the Paleoecology section welcomes submissions concerned with the past interplay between organisms and their habitat over all spatial and temporal scales, emphasizing paleoecological reconstructions as well as their modern observational and experimental bases.

The scope of the section covers retrospective studies on all ecological settings, from modern times to distant geologic epochs, from a single organism to entire communities. Given the need to understand the human influence on ecosystems, one of our goals is to provide long-term baseline information on the dynamics of natural systems, their forcing, and their response.

The Paleoecology section favours an interdisciplinary approach that integrates empirical data with theoretical models, but we also welcome rigorous testing of underlying assumptions through field manipulations and laboratory experiments. Our goal is to drive progress in paleoecology at a critical time when new tools and techniques, from geochemistry to remote sensing, from numerical methods to automated microsensors and DNA analyses, are providing fertile cross-disciplinary opportunities for investigating the ecological past. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of paleoecology in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Paleoecology section does not consider submissions focusing on modern agricultural practices or archaeological investigations without a clear ecological context. Studies that do not address the interactions between past organisms and their environments or lack a strong paleoecological perspective or relevance are also outside the scope of this section.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of paleoecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

automated microsensors and DNA analyses

climate action

geochemistry

life below water

life on land

numerical methods

remote sensing