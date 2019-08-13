Main content

Scope Paleontology is the study of past life in the context of the biosphere. The history of life is documented by a rich fossil record that provides not only a unique, deep time perspective to living organisms that inhabit our planet today, but also a first-hand test of hypotheses generated by the biological and earth sciences. Paleontology is the study not only of fossils, but also of what these indicators of past life can tell us about evolution, about ecologies of the past, even about our place and those of other organisms in the present and into the future, including via responses to climate and other changes. Thus, over the last two centuries paleontology has grown from a discovery and observational science into a highly interpretative and even predictive discipline.



As a highly interdisciplinary science, paleontology integrates various disciplines, including biology, geology, chemistry, physics - even anthropology and computer science - as we try to decipher the fragments of past life that are available for research. All aspects of paleontological research are welcome, including macroevolution, paleoecology, paleobiogeography, phylogenetics, and taphonomy, and all types of organisms (e.g., vertebrates, invertebrates, plants, and trace and micro-fossils) are covered. Further, we are interested in submissions of theoretical and data rich papers, and the entire spectrum in between.



Although we welcome submissions that are fairly parochial in focus and of interest to a limited segment of the paleontological community, we are particularly interested in receiving submissions that would be of broad interest to earth scientists, biologists, and even the general public. Our only criterion is excellence of research and potential for long term impact. We are gold standard open access and also fully online, and are not bound as tightly as print journals by the length of the manuscript, or the number and quality of the scientific illustrations. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Ecol. Evol.

Abbreviation fevo

Electronic ISSN 2296-701X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Impact 4.493 Impact Factor 4.2 CiteScore

Submission Paleontology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Paleontology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.