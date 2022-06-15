Scope

The Paleontology section is committed to publishing research centred on the study of past life in the context of the biosphere.

Led by Professors Bruce Lieberman from the University of Kansas and Xing Xu from the Centre for Vertebrate Evolutionary Biology at Yunnan University, the Paleontology section encourages submissions that explore the study of fossils and how these indicators of past life provide valuable insights into evolution, past ecologies, and ours and other organisms’ place in the present and into the future, particularly in response to climate and other environmental changes.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

all types of organisms, including vertebrates, invertebrates, plants, trace and micro-fossils

macroevolution

paleobiogeography

paleoecology

phylogenetics, including taxonomy

taphonomy

The section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Paleontology section does not consider submissions focusing on nutrition, bedding materials, or dental health, as these topics fall outside the scope of paleontological research. However, studies related to oceanography may be considered if they are directly connected to the evolution, ecology, or biology of extinct marine organisms. In general, studies that do not primarily address the evolution, ecology, or biology of extinct organisms will not be considered for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Paleontology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.