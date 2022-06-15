Scope

The Phylogenetics, Phylogenomics, and Systematics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on using phylogenies for species discovery, biological classification, comparative genomics, and testing evolutionary hypotheses.

The Phylogenetics, Phylogenomics, and Systematics section welcomes submissions in various domains of these fields, which connect the understanding of evolutionary complexity from different levels of organization.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical and computational methodologies for phylogenetics, phylogenomics, and systematics

estimation of divergence times

examination of evolutionary processes, such as functions of coding and noncoding sequences, speciation, convergence and homology, and the origin of complex traits

resolution of relationships among taxa

synthesis of information from molecules to morphology of extant and fossil forms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationships and processes within the Tree of Life, as well as advancements in the field of phylogenetics, phylogenomics, and systematics.

The Phylogenetics, Phylogenomics, and Systematics section does not consider submissions that lack a strong focus on evolutionary relationships, comparative genomics, or taxonomic classification. Studies that primarily address unrelated topics, such as clinical research, product efficacy, or non-evolutionary aspects of biology, are outside the scope of this section.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of these fields to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.