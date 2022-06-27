Main content

Specialty chief editor clifford a. shaffer Virginia Tech Blacksburg , United States Specialty Chief Editor Digital Education

Scope Digital Education publishes work focused on all aspects of pedagogy and learning that involve computing technology. The section welcomes submissions from academic and industry researchers that seek to develop novel computing technologies to facilitate education, or propose new theories on teaching and learning that can be supported by such technology. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Digital education technologies • Augmented and virtual reality learning • Adaptive learning • Classroom technologies • E-textbooks • Intelligent tutoring systems • Mobile learning • Open educational tools and resources • Smart learning objects • Student data analytics Digital education pedagogies • Blended and hybrid approaches • Cognitive load theory • Flipped classroom approaches • Personalized instruction • Synchronous and asynchronous online courses This section provides an Open-Access publishing forum for the digital education community and also encourages interdisciplinary collaboration through the development of Frontiers Research Topic article collections. Please note that all submissions to Digital Education must be considered in-scope of both this section and the journal to be considered for publication. Frontiers in Education is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Educ.

Abbreviation feduc

Electronic ISSN 2504-284X

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS, ERIH PLUS

Impact 2.0 CiteScore

Submission Digital Education welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Digital Education, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.