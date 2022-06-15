Scope

The Digital Education section is dedicated to publishing research focused on pedagogy and learning involving computing technology.

Led by Dr. Mohammed Saqr from University of Eastern Finland, the Digital Education section welcomes submissions focused on the integration of technology in education and its impact on teaching and learning. We welcome work that advances innovation, equity, and effectiveness across digital education.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

education technology and digital technologies in education at large

edTech policy, regulation, and governance

artificial intelligence in education – generative AI, AI literacy, AI ethics, and related topics

digital pedagogy and online teaching strategies – blended, hybrid, and flipped classroom models

computer supported collaborative learning

adaptive and personalized learning technologies

emerging technologies – XR (extended reality), VR/AR (virtual/augmented reality), the metaverse, and IoT (Internet of Things)

gamified learning – games, gamification, and all related topics

mobile learning (m-Learning)

learning analytics and education data mining – data-driven approaches to teaching and learning

teacher professional development & digital competencies – training and support for effective technology integration

ethics, privacy, and responsible use of technology

cultural, social, and contextual factors in digital education

global perspectives on modern education technologies

smart learning technologies and environments

intelligent tutoring systems

Submissions should provide insights into the integration of technology in education and its impact on teaching and learning. We welcome work that advances innovation, equity, and effectiveness across digital education.

Key themes include all research related to Education Technology and Digital Technologies, extending to policy and ethical considerations. Contributions on Artificial Intelligence in Education—covering generative AI, AI literacy, ethics, intelligent tutoring systems, and personalized learning—are encouraged. Innovative digital pedagogy and online teaching strategies, including blended, hybrid, flipped, synchronous, and asynchronous learning, alongside computer supported collaborative learning and adaptive and personalized learning technologies, are also welcome. Emerging fields such as XR, VR/AR, the Metaverse, and IoT explore immersive and connected learning environments. Gamified learning and mobile learning are key areas of interest. Data-driven approaches through learning analytics and education data mining are supported. We emphasize the importance of ethics, privacy, and responsible use of technology and related topics, as well as cultural, social, and contextual factors. Global perspectives and smart learning technologies and environments are also invited. Theoretical, philosophical, policy, and other related issues across all these themes are highly encouraged. Submissions aligned with SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) are especially welcome.

The Digital Education section does not consider submissions focusing on physical education or regional studies without a fundamental basis in digital learning. However, economic analyses related to educational technology and its impact on learning outcomes are welcome, as they align with the section's focus on innovative computing technologies and their influence on teaching and learning processes.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital education to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.