liana abrao romera
Federal University of Espirito Santo
Vitória, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Federal University of Espirito Santo
Vitória, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
University of Inland Norway
Lillehammer, Norway
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
University of Ilorin
Ilorin, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Universidade Aberta
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Universidade Aberta
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Institute for the Future of Education, Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM)
Monterrey, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
National University of Educational Planning and Administration
New Delhi, India
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Universidad Continental - Arequipa
Arequipa, Peru
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Gordon College
Olongapo, Philippines
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Prairie View A&M University
Prairie View, United States
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
The University of Passo Fundo
Passo Fundo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Venice, Italy
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Clark University
Worcester, United States
Community Reviewer
Higher Education
Howard University
Washington, D.C., United States
Community Reviewer
Higher Education