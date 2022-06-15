Scope

The Psychology in Education section aims to publish research focused on how concepts and tools developed in psychology can be used to improve education. In particular, it emphasizes educational psychology and its attention to the learning and teaching processes. An interdisciplinary approach is encouraged, especially when incorporating other branches of psychology—such as school, developmental, social, clinical, and occupational psychology—as well as related fields like sociology, pedagogy, anthropology, computer science, and similar disciplines.

Led by Prof. M. Beatrice Ligorio from the University of Bari, the Psychology in Education section welcomes contributions that explore the role psychology can play in enhancing education at all levels—from kindergarten to university and professional training— while considering students, teachers, and any other agents involved in educational contexts. Different theoretical and methodological approaches are welcome; however, contributors are particularly encouraged to address the complexity of education by integrating psychological and socio-cultural dimensions and by promoting inclusive educational practices.

Topics within the scope of the section include:

Illustration of learning and teaching strategies and methods

Cognitive aspects of learning

Burnout and coping strategies

Development of students' and teachers' identities

Agency at school

Intersubjectivity

Social interaction

Dialogue in the classroom

Cultural dimensions of learning

Classroom management

School-family relationships

Relationship between school and socio-cultural contexts

Emotions and well-being

The role of social interaction

Innovation in education

Introduction of new technologies

Artificial intelligence and robotics in education

Augmented reality and the Internet of Things

STEM and STEAM

Lifelong learning

Metacognition and self-regulated learning

Collaborative learning and peer tutoring

Role-playing

Experiential learning

Creativity

Problem-based learning

Gender equity

Inclusive education and support for students with special educational needs

Critical perspectives on the use of artificial intelligence in education

Social cognition at school

The section welcomes contributions that support and promote understanding of Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, addressing challenges such as inequality in access to education, educational poverty, a shortage of qualified teachers, the digital divide, and underfunded education systems in low-income countries. It also encourages work focused on the implementation of inclusive and equitable learning environments for all. Special attention is given to the growing use of artificial intelligence in education, fostering critical reflections on its ethical implications, pedagogical value, and potential impact on the roles of teachers and learners.

The Psychology in Education section does not consider contributions focused on research where learning and teaching are not addressed, or where the educational context is not clearly defined.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful results, aimed at advancing psychological insights in service of education.