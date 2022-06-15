Scope

The Teacher Education section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and enhancement of teachers, and teacher educators’ learning and development.

Led by Dr. Mary Frances Rice from University of New Mexico, the Teacher Education section welcomes submissions in various domains of teacher education, which connect theory and practice and include inquiries conducted from a range of theoretical, practical, and philosophical orientations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

contextual and historical realities of teacher education

curriculum development and enactment

pedagogical approaches and innovations

policies that bear on teachers and teacher education

practice and program evaluation

research methodology in teacher education

teacher and teacher educator identities

teacher and teacher educator learning

teacher educator labor and workforce issues

technology integration in teacher education

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of teacher education, aiming to contribute to the improvement of teaching and teacher education in specific contexts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance understandings of contextual and historical realities, curriculum development and enactment, pedagogical approaches and innovations, polices that bear on teachers and teacher education, practice and program evaluation, research methodology in teacher education, teacher and teacher educator identities, teacher and teacher educator learning, teacher and teacher educator workforce issues, and technology integration in teacher education (SDG 4: Quality Education).

The Teacher Education section takes specific interest in preparation and professional learning for teachers at school age children and adolescents. It does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the field of education and teaching or that emphasize higher education learning apart from the eventual intention to work with young people and their families in school settings or in collaboration with school settings. Exclusions include those focusing on medical treatment, engineering, or other disciplines without a relevance to pedagogy, teacher training, or educational practices. However, interdisciplinary studies that have a strong educational context and contribute to teacher development for schooling are welcome. For such papers, the focus should be on the improvement of teaching practices and the overall educational experiences of children and adolescents, alongside those who will teach them.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of teacher education to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.