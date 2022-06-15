Scope

The Bioenergy and Biofuels section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of bioenergy and biofuels processing and utilization.

Led by Prof Cesar Torres from the Arizona State University and Prof Haiping Yang from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the Bioenergy and Biofuels section welcomes submissions in various domains of bioenergy and biofuels, which aim to facilitate the transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chemical, biochemical, bioelectrochemical, and thermochemical conversion processes that produce mechanical energy, electricity, or fuels (gaseous, liquid, or solid)

harnessing energy from biological resources and feedstock development, such as first, second, and third generation biofuels, residual biomass, and municipal waste

In addition, the section emphasizes a system-based approach for each conversion path, focusing on engineering design and operating technology for every component in the system. Submissions addressing performance characteristics of energy conversion systems, sources of inefficiencies, life cycle analysis, techno-economic performance, energy management, environmental and societal impacts, and policy are also welcome.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the processes and systems involved in bioenergy and biofuels production and utilization.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Bioenergy and Biofuels section and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Bioenergy and Biofuels section does not consider submissions focusing solely on technical aspects of combustion performance or those not centered on energy production processes. However, the section recognizes the importance of interdisciplinary research and will consider submissions that address relevant aspects of soil science, water management, electrical conductivity, heat transfer, and economic factors, as long as they are directly related to bioenergy and biofuel research and contribute to the understanding and application of bioenergy and biofuels processing and utilization.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioenergy and biofuels to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.