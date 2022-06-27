Main content

Scope The section publishes high quality, fundamental and applied advances in the area of bioenergy and biofuels processing and utilization. The section welcomes submissions on biomass conversion and energy processes and systems, with a focus on: · Harnessing energy from biological resources and feedstock development, including first, second and third generation biofuels, residual biomass and municipal waste.



· Chemical, biochemical, bioelectrochemical and thermochemical conversion processes that produce mechanical energy, electricity or fuels (gaseous, liquid or solid).



On the side of applications, for each conversion path, articles following a system-based approach are especially welcome, with an emphasis on the engineering design and operating technology for every component in the system. We also welcome submissions on the performance characteristics of an energy conversion system and the sources of inefficiencies, life cycle analysis, techno-economic performance, energy management, environmental and society impacts and policy.



Contributions made to this section must include reproducible data sets, with a progressive approach to leading the energy transition. Submissions that focus solely on the technical aspects of the combustion performance of biofuels, together with submissions that do not focus on the process of energy production fall outside the scope of this section. Frontiers in Energy Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Bioenergy and Biofuels welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Bioenergy and Biofuels, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

