Scope

The Energy Efficiency section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in energy efficiency and conservation across various applications.

Led by Dr. Anil Pahwa from Kansas State University, the Energy Efficiency section welcomes submissions in the various domains of energy research, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address the challenges in energy consumption and management. This section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of energy efficiency, an important component of energy consumption in homes, commercial buildings, transportation, and industrial processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

building energy management

demand response and energy conservation

electric vehicles and their integration with the power grid

energy efficiency in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution

energy storage applications

policies and incentives for energy efficiency and conservation

reducing energy intensity of industrial processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the system-level impact of energy efficiency or energy conservation practices and technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the energy efficiency and conservation efforts in various sectors, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

Energy efficiency of energy conversion devices do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized sections in Frontiers in Energy Research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of energy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.