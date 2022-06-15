Scope

The Fuel Cells, Electrolyzers and Membrane Reactors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of these technologies in various fields.

Led by Dr. Fanglin (Frank) Chen from the University of South Carolina, the Fuel Cells, Electrolyzers and Membrane Reactors section welcomes submissions in the various domains of materials science, engineering, physics, chemistry, and electrochemistry, which contribute to the development and improvement of these technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

allied electrochemical membrane-based technologies like partial oxidation of hydrocarbons, synthesis of ammonia, oxidative coupling of methane, dehydrogenation, hydrogenation, electrolysis, water gas shift reaction, electrochemical sensors, electrochemical pumps, and separation of hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide or nitrogen oxides

materials synthesis, processing, and characterization of electrolytes, electrodes, interconnects, sealants, catalysts, barrier layers, and substrates for fuel cell, electrolyzer, and membrane reactor applications

production and recycling technologies for fuel cells, electrolyzers, and membrane reactors

systems engineering of device components, singular devices, and integrated systems,

testing and performance evaluation of the device constituents, cells and cell assembly, including endurance and accelerated ageing,

types of electrolyzers such as alkaline, proton exchange membrane, and solid oxide electrolyzers

types of fuel cells such as alkaline, direct carbon, direct methanol, microbial, molten carbonate, phosphoric acid, proton exchange membrane, and solid oxide fuel cells

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and application of fuel cells, electrolyzers, and membrane reactors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development, optimization, and application of fuel cells, electrolyzers, and membrane reactors, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of materials science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.