Scope This section aims to publish cutting-edge research related to fuel cells within materials science and engineering, physics, chemistry and electrochemistry. We encourage the submission of original research and topical reviews emphasizing scientific or engineering perspectives, experimental or theoretical approaches, covering all issues related to fuel cells. Topics of interest to the Fuel Cells section include, but are not limited to; Types of fuel cells: · alkaline fuel cells, · direct carbon fuel cells, · microbial fuel cells, · phosphoric acid fuel cells, · proton exchange membrane fuel cells, · solid oxide fuel cells. Allied electrochemical membrane-based technologies: · steam electrolysis, partial oxidation of hydrocarbons, synthesis of ammonia, · separation of hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide or nitrogen oxides. Materials: · synthesis, processing and characterization of electrolytes, electrodes, interconnects, sealants, catalysts, barrier layers, substrates for fuel cell and membrane applications. Systems: · engineering of fuel cell device components, singular devices and integrated systems (e.g. microtubular, tubular, corrugated, plane, single chamber, electrode supported or electrolyte supported fuel cells), · testing of fuel cell constituents and entire cells, including endurance and accelerated ageing, · production and recycling technologies for fuel cells, · fuel processing. Frontiers in Energy Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Energy Res.

Abbreviation fenrg

Electronic ISSN 2296-598X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex

Impact 3.858 Impact Factor 2.8 CiteScore

Submission Fuel Cells, Electrolyzers and Membrane Reactors welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Fuel Cells, Electrolyzers and Membrane Reactors, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

