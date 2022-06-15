Scope

The Hydrogen Storage and Production section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and technology of hydrogen production and storage for a sustainable energy future.

Led by Dr. Andreas Borgschulte from Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, the Hydrogen Storage and Production section welcomes submissions in various domains of hydrogen research, which contribute to the transition from a fossil fuel-based society to a sustainable one.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of metal hydrides, including metal hydride batteries and hydride compressors

hydrogen production by electrolysis, including PEM and alkaline electrolysis

hydrogen production by solar-water splitting, including heterogeneous and homogeneous photo-catalysis

hydrogen storage in metal hydrides, including transition metal hydrides and lightweight metal hydrides

hydrogen storage in porous media

hydrogen-solid interactions relevant to energy technology, such as hydrogen detection and analysis

hydrogen-selective membranes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the production, storage, and application of hydrogen in various energy technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Hydrogen Storage and Production, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hydrogen research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.