Specialty chief editor andreas borgschulte Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology Dübendorf , Switzerland Specialty Chief Editor Hydrogen Storage and Production

Scope The Hydrogen Storage and Production section of Frontiers in Energy Research publishes original research and technological advancements in hydrogen production and storage, ranging from fundamental research to engineering aspects. This section discusses the transition from a fossil energy-based society towards a sustainable one, relying on technology to efficiently produce and store a key energy carrier from renewable energy. Hydrogen Storage and Production welcomes high quality original research and topical review articles on the following subjects:

Hydrogen Production: · by electrolysis including PEM and alkaline electrolysis · by solar-water splitting including heterogeneous and homogeneous photo-catalysis

Hydrogen Storage: · in metal hydrides including transition metal hydrides and light weight metal hydrides · in porous media

Hydrogen-solid interactions, as relevant to energy technology: · hydrogen detection and analysis · applications of metal hydrides such as metal hydride batteries, hydrided compressors · hydrogen-selective membranes

This specialty section particularly welcomes both in-depth investigations, such as hydrogen on surfaces and in the bulk, as well as considerations of efficiency issues, up-scaling and infrastructure implementation. From fundamental to interdisciplinary applied research, we aim to create a forum for physicists, chemists and engineers to provide solutions to transition towards a more sustainable energy society. Frontiers in Energy Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Energy Res.

Abbreviation fenrg

Electronic ISSN 2296-598X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex

Impact 3.858 Impact Factor 2.8 CiteScore

Submission Hydrogen Storage and Production welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Hydrogen Storage and Production, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.