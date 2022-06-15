Scope

The Nano Energy section is committed to publishing research centered on the exploration and development of nanotechnology and nanomaterials for energy applications.

This section encourages submissions in various domains of nano energy, aiming to enhance the understanding and application of nanoscale materials and devices in the energy sector.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

advanced nanomaterials for catalytic conversion of CO2 into fuels

functional nanomaterials-based cathodes and electrodes for supercapacitors

multicomponent nanomaterials-based electrodes and electrolytes for batteries

nanomaterials with roles in hydrogen production, storage, and transportation

nanotechnology for energy harvesting via solar (photovoltaics), radio-frequency (RF), kinetic, or thermoelectric methods

nanotechnology for optoelectronic and photonic devices for efficient energy usage

new nanomaterials for advancing energy technologies

novel materials-based energy storage technologies, including phase change materials

piezoelectric and triboelectric nanogenerators

smart nanomaterials and self-powered nanodevices or nano-systems for addressing future energy challenges

Submissions should offer detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, characterization, and understanding of structure-property relationships of nanomaterials, as well as their role in enhancing the performance of nano-energy devices and the fundamental mechanisms involved.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and application of nanotechnology and nanomaterials for energy applications, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Nano Energy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.