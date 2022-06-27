Main content

Scope The section, ‘Nano Energy’ focuses on research and development of nanotechnology, nanomaterials and wider understanding of their properties for advancing and revolutionizing the field of nano-energy technologies. Nanoscale materials in single and multicomponent forms with smart functionalities have become game changers in the field of nano-energy devices and related technologies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Nano Energy to researchers, industry, policy makers, and the public worldwide.

The Nano Energy section welcomes the submissions of original research, reviews and perspectives which report on the development of novel classes of nanomaterials (0 to 3D) and nanodevices suitable for energy technologies covering the fields of energy generation, conversion, storage and policy. Topics in scope of this section include:

· New nanomaterials with scopes of advancing the field of energy technologies · Multicomponent nanomaterials based electrodes/electrolytes for batteries · Functional nanomaterials-based cathodes/electrodes for supercapacitors · Novel materials-based energy storage technologies including phase change materials · Piezoelectric and triboelectric nanogenerators · Nanotechnology for energy harvesting via solar (photovoltaics), radio-frequency (RF), kinetic or thermoelectric · Nanotechnology for optoelectronic and photonic devices for efficient energy usage · Advanced nanomaterials for catalytic conversion of CO 2 in fuels · Nanomaterials with role in hydrogen production, storage and transportation · Smart nanomaterials and self-powered nanodevices/ nano-systems for future energy challenges

We expect submitted articles to provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the materials’ development, state-of-the-art characterizations, a thorough understanding of the structure-property relationships, their key role in advancing the performance of nano-energy devices and their involved fundamental mechanisms etc. Contributions related to energy material challenges addressing the current and future energy needs including material production, up scalability and environmental sustainability (including the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals) would be highly welcomed. Frontiers in Energy Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Energy Res.

Abbreviation fenrg

Electronic ISSN 2296-598X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex

Impact 3.858 Impact Factor 2.8 CiteScore

Submission Nano Energy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nano Energy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.