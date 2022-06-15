Scope

The Nuclear Energy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing nuclear energy science, technology, and engineering.

Led by Dr. Shripad Revankar from Purdue University, the Nuclear Energy section encourages submissions in various domains of nuclear energy, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of nuclear technologies for both fission and fusion processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancements in reactor design and safety including instrumentation and control, thermal hydraulics, system and component technology

breeding materials

computational and code development and analysis in reactor design

decommissioning technologies

direct conversion of nuclear energy sources

energy cost, nuclear non-proliferation, and safeguards

fusion energy engineering

fusion neutronics, fusion reactor safety, and reactor systems

nuclear aerosols

nuclear fuels, fuel cycles, and management

plasma engineering, including inertial confinement fusion

reactor component technology

safety and risk assessment, operation and maintenance, plant life extension

structural analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of nuclear energy, focusing on the advancements in technology, engineering, and safety.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus on nuclear energy science, technology, and engineering, encompassing both fission and fusion processes, and contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

Contributions dealing with policy or economics of nuclear energy, fundamental aspects of nuclear physics and the effects of nuclear energy on health fall outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Nuclear Energy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.