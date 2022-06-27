Main content

Specialty chief editor shripad t revankar Purdue University West Lafayette , United States Specialty Chief Editor Nuclear Energy

Scope The Nuclear Energy section of Frontiers in Energy Research aims to publish significant original research results on all aspect of nuclear energy science, technology and engineering covering both fission and fusion. This section particularly welcomes submissions on the following topical areas:



Advancements in fission nuclear technology, including:

· Nuclear fuels, fuel cycles and management · Direct conversion of nuclear energy sources · Reactor component technology · Decommissioning technologies · Structural analysis · Nuclear Aerosols · Breeding materials

Advancements in fusion nuclear technology, including:



Advancements in fusion nuclear technology, including: · Fusion neutronics, fusion reactor safety and reactor systems · Fusion energy engineering · Plasma engineering including inertial confinement fusion

Advancements in reactor design and safety, including:



Advancements in reactor design and safety, including: · Instrumentational and control, thermal hydraulics, system and component technology · Computational and code development and analysis · Energy cost, nuclear non-proliferation and safeguards · Safety and risk assessment, operation and maintenance, plant life extension

Contributions dealing with policy or economics of nuclear energy, fundamental aspects of nuclear physics and the effects of nuclear energy on health fall outside the scope of this section. Contributions dealing with policy or economics of nuclear energy, fundamental aspects of nuclear physics and the effects of nuclear energy on health fall outside the scope of this section. Frontiers in Energy Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Energy Res.

Abbreviation fenrg

Electronic ISSN 2296-598X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex

Impact 3.858 Impact Factor 2.8 CiteScore

Submission Nuclear Energy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nuclear Energy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.