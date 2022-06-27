Scope

The Smart Grids section of Frontiers in Energy Research publishes innovative insights into the scientific, engineering, socio-economic and regulatory aspects of smart grid research.

The smart grid is defined as an interdependent cyber-physical system which enables better understanding of the power grid. In recent years, research into the smart grid framework has accelerated, with improvements to telecommunication and computing infrastructure and an increase in the installation of renewable energy generators, both at transmission level and as distributed sources to power grids worldwide.

Developments in smart grid frameworks are needed to further investigate the ways in which we can solve new energy related challenges in today's society. This includes, but is not limited to, the energy water nexus, energy-water-food nexus, and the energy trilemma of reliability, sustainability and affordability.

Relevant themes for work in this section include:

· Electricity transmission and distribution

· Distributed control and power system automation

· New technologies in smart meters

· Smart grid telecommunication and computing infrastructure

· Reliability, efficiency and security of smart grids

· Renewable energy generation and grid connections

· Socio-economic and regulatory aspects of smart grids

In focusing on these areas, this section aims to provide an inspiring platform for researchers and industrial experts to share their work on smart grids.