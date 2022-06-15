Scope

The Smart Grids section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative insights into the scientific, engineering, socio-economic, and regulatory aspects of smart grid research.

Led by Prof. ZhaoYang (Joe) Dong from the City University of Hong Kong and Prof. Hugo Morais from the University of Lisbon, the Smart Grids section welcomes submissions in various domains of smart grid research, which address the challenges and opportunities in understanding and improving the power grid.

The smart grid is defined as an interdependent cyber-physical system which enables better understanding of the power grid. In recent years, research into the smart grid framework has accelerated, with improvements to telecommunication and computing infrastructure and an increase in the installation of renewable energy generators, both at transmission level and as distributed sources to power grids worldwide.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

distributed control and power system automation

electricity transmission and distribution

grid-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-grid technologies

new technologies in smart meters

reliability, efficiency, and security of smart grids

renewable energy generation and grid connections

socio-economic and regulatory aspects of smart grids

smart grid communication, protocol, and cyber-physical infrastructure

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the advancements and challenges in smart grid research and development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development of smart grid systems, electricity transmission and distribution, renewable energy generation, and socio-economic aspects, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Smart Grids section does not consider submissions focusing on general energy consumption forecasting or broad economic development. However, it does welcome studies on renewable energy if they have a direct smart grid integration aspect. Additionally, while the section does not cover research on electrical equipment insulation and grounding materials in general, it will consider such studies if they specifically address smart grid applications or technologies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of smart grid research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.