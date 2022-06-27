michael folsom toney
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Solar Energy
NTNU
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
University of Kiel
Kiel, Germany
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Institute for Photovoltaic (ipv); University of Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Agricultural University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
University of Cape Town
Cape Town, South Africa
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Central South University
Changsha, China
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Tunku Abdul Rahman University
Kampar, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Transilvania University of Brașov
Brasov, Romania
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
Transilvania University of Brașov
Brasov, Romania
Associate Editor
Solar Energy
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Charlotte, United States
Associate Editor
Solar Energy