Scope

The Sustainable Energy Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring technical, economic, social, and environmental aspects of energy systems for a sustainable future. More specifically, the section welcomes research focused on means to quantify and reduce the negative impacts of energy systems from extraction, through processing, conversion and delivery through to end-use and to understand the structural transformations necessary to navigate a peaceful transition to a prosperous and sustainable future.

Led by Dr. Michael Carbajales-Dale from Clemson University, the Sustainable Energy Systems section welcomes submissions in various domains of energy research, which aim to address the challenges and opportunities in transitioning to sustainable energy systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Analysis of sustainable production and consumption patterns that can be supported within planetary limits

Economic analyses that directly assess and contribute to the advancements of sustainable energy systems

Development of novel methodologies to evaluate sustainable energy systems

Evaluation of emerging technologies, especially at low technology readiness levels (TRL)

Analysis of corporate governance and energy policies that directly contribute to the development and adoption of sustainable energy systems

Life cycle assessment of sustainable energy technologies and systems, including footprinting studies

Net energy analysis, including the calculation of energy return on investment (EROI), energy payback time (EPBT), or other appropriate metrics

Studies of the application of sustainable energy systems within particular industrial sectors, such as agriculture, mining, water and wastewater treatment, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and the space sector

Visions for the future, including transition to a low-carbon energy sector and future fossil-fuel free urban spaces

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the characteristics of sustainable energy technologies and systems, as well as their potential impact on various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the technical, economic, social, and environmental aspects of sustainable energy systems, as well as their potential impact on SDGs such as affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), and climate action (SDG 13).

The Sustainable Energy Systems section does not consider submissions focusing solely on human capital, global market performance, financial risk or economic analyses, deep learning, machine learning or neural control, unless they are directly related to the development, implementation, or assessment of sustainable energy systems and related technologies. Articles should primarily address the technical, economic, social, and environmental aspects of sustainable energy systems, as well as their potential impact on goals such as affordable and clean energy, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of energy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.