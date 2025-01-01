sanjay agrawal
Indira Gandhi National Open University
New Delhi, India
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
Indira Gandhi National Open University
New Delhi, India
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
Nevsehir University
Nevsehir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus
Semenyih, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
Institute for Global Environmental Strategies
Arlington, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
University of Hafr Al Batin
Hafar Al Batin, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
Paulista University
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
Materials and Energy Research Center
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
University of Sharjah
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
University of Malaysia Terengganu
Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
School of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University Technology Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
Manhattan College
New York City, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
University of South Australia
Adelaide, Australia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
National Technical University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
National Technical University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Energy Systems