Scope

The Wave and Tidal Energy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of wave and tidal energy technologies.

Led by Dr. Felice Arena from Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria, the Wave and Tidal Energy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of wave and tidal energy research, which contribute to the optimization, assessment, and real-world utilization of these technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coastal and offshore applications of wave/tidal energy

control and monitoring of WECs and TECs

design of tidal energy converters (TECs)

design of wave energy converters (WECs)

economic considerations and regulations on WECs and TECs

grid connection of WECs and TECs

lab and field experiments on WECs and TECs

operational conditions and maintenance of WECs and TECs

structural and dynamic analyses of WECs and TECs

WEC and TEC integration in farms and offshore multipurpose platforms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, analysis, and practical applications of wave and tidal energy technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the wave and tidal energy technologies, contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of wave and tidal energy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.