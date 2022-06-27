Main content

Specialty chief editor felice arena Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria Reggio Calabria , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Wave and Tidal Energy

Scope The Wave and Tidal Energy section of Frontiers in Energy Research publishes recent advances stemming from both academia and industry, welcoming theoretical, experimental and prototypal considerations. The development of wave and tidal energy technologies requires a daunting volume of research activities, from working principle assessments to optimization, life cycle assessments, survivability and reliability assessments, as well as economic and regulatory aspects relating to cost reduction and real-world utilization. This section welcomes outstanding papers on all themes of wave and tidal energy, in particular: · Design of Wave Energy Converters (WECs) · Design of Tidal Energy Converters (TECs) · Coastal and Offshore Applications of Wave/Tidal Energy · Structural and Dynamic Analyses of WECs and TECs · Operational Conditions and Maintenance of WECs and TECs · Grid Connection of WECs and TECs · Control and Monitoring of WECs and TECs · Lab and Field Experiments on WECs and TECs · WEC and TEC Integration in Farms and Offshore Multipurpose Platforms · Economic Considerations and Regulations on WECs and TECs Frontiers in Energy Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Energy Res.

Abbreviation fenrg

Electronic ISSN 2296-598X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex

Impact 3.858 Impact Factor 2.8 CiteScore

