Scope The Wind Energy section of Frontiers in Energy Research aims to assist the further development of wind energy as one of the essential renewable energy technologies, which must be deployed extensively and quickly to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. Further cost reductions and technology improvements require high quality research across many disciplines. This section publishes outstanding papers in all areas of wind energy, but particularly welcomes high quality submissions in: · Fundamentals on wind energy · Blade design including structural and dynamic analysis · Wind resource assessment and offshore applications · Wind farm design, operation, maintenance and asset management · Wind energy interaction with electricity grids including forecasting · Wind turbine design, component integration, and multi-scale modeling · Control and monitoring · Laboratory and field experiments · Innovative uses of wind turbines The focus of any contribution must be on wind energy so that, for example, studies of energy storage or micro-grids fall outside the scope of this section. Frontiers in Energy Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Wind Energy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Wind Energy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

