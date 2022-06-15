Scope

The Wind Energy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing wind energy technology and its applications.

Led by Dr. David Wood from the University of Calgary, the Wind Energy section welcomes submissions in various domains of wind energy, which contribute to the development and deployment of this renewable energy source.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

blade design, including structural and dynamic analysis

control and monitoring

fundamentals of wind energy

innovative uses of wind turbines

laboratory and field experiments

multi-scale modeling

wind energy interaction with electricity grids, including forecasting

wind farm design, operation, maintenance, and asset management

wind resource assessment and offshore applications

wind turbine design, component integration

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of wind energy technology and its applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the fundamentals of wind energy, blade design, wind resource assessment, wind farm design, wind energy interaction with electricity grids, wind turbine design, control and monitoring, laboratory and field experiments, innovative uses of wind turbines, and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

The focus of any contribution must be on wind energy so that, for example, studies of energy storage or micro-grids fall outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of wind energy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.