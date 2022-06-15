Scope

The specialty section, Big Data, AI and the Environment, publishes high-quality research at the intersection of environmental science and disciplines, such as computer science, mathematics, and data science, needed to analyze and interpret vast quantities and types of data as part of a solution to complex environmental problems.

This section invites process-oriented original submissions, pattern analyses at multiple spatial and temporal scales, comprehensive syntheses and reviews, perspectives, and advances in concepts, data collection methodologies, and/or computational approaches. Submissions need to apply computer technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), numerical modeling, or non-parametric statistics, to standardize, harmonize, and analyze vast quantities of data and information within an environmental context.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• The integration of ecological disciplines with computational disciplines to provide new insights to complex, multiscale environmental problems

• The development of new or modified computational methods, including advances in AI and gap filling of data, applied to explain old, and as yet unresolved, environmental problems or new problems anticipated in the future

• The integration of large quantities of ecological data with computational approaches to improve understanding about the biophysical drivers of environmental systems or the feedbacks from environmental systems to these drivers

• Analysis of nonlinear dynamics using Big Data approaches

• The role of Big Data approaches in predicting positive feedbacks leading to cascading dynamics and state changes or regime shifts

• The use of one or more AI technologies (i.e., machine learning, deep learning, recommender systems) applied to environmental problems, and the limitations of these approaches to natural systems.

Submissions must include a Big Data approach as a conceptual framework guiding the research. Studies that focus on traditional approaches to analyze relatively small datasets within a discipline may be more appropriate for a different section, such as Freshwater Science or Soil Processes. In addition, studies developing computational approaches in AI without application to an ecological system may be more appropriate for Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence or Frontiers in Big Data.