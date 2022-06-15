Scope

The Biogeochemical Dynamics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the interactions between biological, geological, and chemical components of the environment.

Led by Dr. Vera Slaveykova from the University of Geneva, the Biogeochemical Dynamics section welcomes submissions in various domains of biogeochemistry, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to explore the dynamic processes within Earth's systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coupling of element cycles at ecosystem boundaries, as well as cross-ecosystem linkages and feedbacks

cross-disciplinary approaches: tools and applications from different disciplines such as biology, chemistry, physics, ecology, and geology

mechanisms governing biogeochemical cycles

multiscale approaches: from molecular to global; from biological molecules to cells to communities; from chemical nutrients and trace elements to man-made substances and major anthropogenic perturbation

spatial biogeochemistry among gradients (polar to tropics) and different environmental settings (natural to constructed)

system approaches for biogeochemical flows in the atmosphere, hydrosphere, biosphere, lithosphere, and anthroposphere

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamic interactions between the biological, geological, and chemical components of the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of biogeochemical dynamics and their implications on SDGs such as SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), fostering interdisciplinary approaches to address global environmental challenges.

The Biogeochemical Dynamics section does not consider submissions focusing solely on agricultural practices or plant biology, unless they are directly related to biogeochemical processes and interactions within ecosystems. Studies that do not address the dynamics and cycling of elements within ecosystems or do not contribute to the understanding of biogeochemical cycles, system approaches, ecosystem boundaries, multiscale approaches, cross-disciplinary tools, and spatial biogeochemistry in relation to climate action, life below water, and life on land are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biogeochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.