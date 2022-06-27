Scope

The specialty section Biogeochemical Dynamics promotes the understanding on how our planet works as an integrated chemical, biological and geological system, how human activity and global change perturbed its functioning, and the implications for the Earth’s life and society.

Biogeochemical Dynamics invites process-oriented original submissions, comprehensive reviews, and public discussions, focussing on the dynamic interactions between the biological, geological, and chemical components of the environment. The scope encompasses:

- New insights on mechanisms governing biogeochemical cycles

- System approaches for biogeochemical flows in the atmosphere, hydrosphere, biosphere, lithosphere and anthroposphere

- Coupling of element cycles at ecosystem boundaries, as well as cross-ecosystem linkages and feedbacks

- Multiscale approaches: from molecular to global; from biological molecules to cells to communities; from chemical nutrients and trace elements to man-made substances and major anthropogenic perturbation; from the deep past to present and future

- Cross-disciplinary approaches: tools and applications from different disciplines such as biology, chemistry, physics, ecology, and geology

- Spatial biogeochemistry among gradients (polar to tropics) and different environmental settings (natural to constructed)