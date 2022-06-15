Scope

Every ecosystem on earth has been affected, directly or indirectly, by pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. We must reverse these trends through ecosystem conservation and restoration in order to preserve a ‘safe operating space’ for humanity. The capacity to restore a degraded ecosystem has been described as the acid test of our fundamental ecological knowledge. However, the continuing degradation of Earth’s ecosystems demonstrates that there are still significant challenges in translating theoretical ecological understanding into practice.

The Ecosystem Restoration section within Frontiers in Environmental Science focuses on the conservation and rehabilitation of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. The over-arching mission of this section is to publish research that significantly advances our capacity to tackle real-world environmental problems. To that end, we welcome contributions focusing on:

• evaluations of conservation/restoration approaches, methods, and technological innovations

• restoration in the context of coupled social-ecological systems, e.g. integrated landscape approaches

• social, political, and environmental enablers of (or barriers to) restoration

• synergies and trade-offs among the multiple ecosystem services provided by restored habitats

The remit of this section is broad, covering conservation ecology, ecotoxicology and remediation, land use change/land management, classical restoration ecology, and social ecology. We welcome not only case studies focusing on restoration ‘success stories,’ but also critical analyses of restoration failure and/or unintended outcomes.