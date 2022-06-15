Scope

The Environmental Citizen Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the involvement of the public in environmental research projects and the co-production of knowledge.

Led by Dr. Steffen Fritz from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), the Environmental Citizen Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental science, which foster collaboration between the scientific community, individual citizens and citizen groups to address environmental challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

citizen science and behavioral change

citizen science projects based on traditional environmental knowledge

citizen science projects focusing on data collection, analysis, or hypothesis formulation

citizen science projects which contribute to address or monitor sustainable development goals

combined use of sensors (including remote sensing) and citizen-based observations

contributions of citizen observations to support authoritative data

data conflation and data mining using citizen data

innovative use of citizen environmental observations

knowledge co-production

methods for citizen-based data collection

mobilization and retention of citizens

passive citizens data collection

quality of citizen-based observations

research projects which deal with citizen-generated data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of individual citizens and citizen groups in environmental research and the various methods and approaches used to involve them in the scientific process.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Environmental Citizen Science and its contributions to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger) 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Environmental Citizen Science section does not consider submissions outside the field of environmental science, particularly those focused on carbon emissions trading, energy development, or urban planning without a clear citizen science component. Studies that solely model potential effects of emissions or other environmental factors without involving public participation are also outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that address or monitor sustainable development goals related to environmental citizen science, knowledge co-production, and collaboration between the scientific community, individual citizens and citizen groups are welcome, as long as they maintain a strong focus on citizen science and public participation in environmental research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.