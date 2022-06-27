Scope

The engagement of the wider public in environmental research projects is playing an increasingly valuable role. 'Citizen’, 'Public Participatory' and transdisciplinary science projects in which scientists and citizens produce knowledge together play an important role in advancing environmental science to inform action for sustainability. Participatory or citizen science has already been carried out in a wide range of different environmental fields such as ecology, climate change, sustainable development, drought monitoring, land cover, land-use change, pollution monitoring, and water research.

Citizens can play a role in hypothesis formulation, data collection and analysis, or in initiating or contributing to a joint research project between researchers and scientists.

Joint research between scientists and citizens is an opportunity for us to learn together and generate new understandings of what makes for usable knowledge and what actions to take. Scientific methods are adapting to include multiple knowledge traditions and ways of conducting research; working with citizens can support new forms of science that equip society to face longstanding and new environmental challenges.

The Environmental Citizen Science specialty section of Frontiers in Environmental Science welcomes contributions that address, but are not limited to, the following environmental citizen science related research topics:

• Methods and tools for citizen-based data collection and analysis

• Citizen involvement in passive data collection techniques

• Innovative applications of citizen-sourced environmental observations

• Knowledge co-production

• Mobilization and retention of citizen engagement

• Combined use of sensors (including remote sensing) and citizen-based observations

• Contributions of citizen observations to support other scientific research findings

• Assessing the quality of citizen-based and scientific observations

• Data conflation and data mining using citizen data

• Citizen science projects which contribute to, address, or monitor SDG’s

• Citizen science projects focusing on data collection, analysis or hypothesis formulation

• Research projects which employ citizen-generated data or both citizen-generated and other data sources

• Projects which are based on Traditional Ecological Knowledge, Indigenous Knowledge, or Local Knowledge

• The role of citizen science and in catalyzing behavioral change

We envisage this specialty section will become a cornerstone reference for any environmental citizen science projects as well as knowledge co-production. We are interested in welcoming papers from all environmental disciplines on a local, regional and national level as well as on a global level. Submissions that fall outside of the field of environmental science will not be considered for continuation in the section.