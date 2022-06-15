Scope

Humans have altered their environment for millennia. Unprecedented rates of resource use since the industrial revolution have led to environmental degradation at scales that raise the potential for inflicting systemic risks on the vital systems and infrastructures upon which our societies and economies depend. Today, the sustainable management of natural resources has been identified as the single largest challenge for human societies to continue to thrive. Theoretical and empirical insights to improve environmental management provide us with an invaluable evidence base for improved policy making. Yet, an ever more populous and prosperous human society faces an unprecedented confluence of global and local challenges to manage natural resources and the environment. New perspectives towards the interaction between the environment and human societies are urgently needed covering a wide range of epistemic approaches. A large set of stakeholder groups will need to be addressed ranging from academia, policy, civil society, and business to individual citizens and consumers to establish a new type of collective intelligence driving our economies towards sustainability.

The Environmental Economics and Management section publishes cutting-edge research in the development and application of novel economic and management approaches to address the environmental challenges humanity faces in the 21st century and beyond.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Sustainable use of natural resources

Management and valuation of ecosystem services

Causes of environmental degradation and trade-off with economic goods and ecosystem services.

Conflict resolution to disaster risk management

Climate change mitigation and regulations

Trading of emissions and carbon sinks

Renewable resource management

Law and policy measures for effective resource management

Cost-benefit analysis

Studies on the following themes that do not clearly address the environmental challenges in their focus are not welcome in the section, this includes:

Corporate or social behaviour

Entrepreneurship

Construction management

Digital economy (in the context of advancing technology and innovation)

Tourism

Housing markets/Real Estate

Supply chain management

Systematic reviews and meta-analyses employing rigorous and reproducible methodologies are encouraged and welcomed in this section. However, submissions that are simple literature reviews lacking critical synthesis and methodological rigor will not be considered. All studies must take a structured approach and provide insights with broader relevance to the field.

Articles will be published based on their scientific quality and degree of theoretical and empirical significance. Full reproducibility of findings with solid scientific methodologies are strict conditions for publication.