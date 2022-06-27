Scope

Humans have altered their environment for millennia. Unprecedented rates of resource use since the industrial revolution have led to environmental degradation at scales that raise the potential for inflicting systemic risks on the vital systems and infrastructures upon which our societies and economies depend. Today, the sustainable management of natural resources has been identified as the single largest challenges for human societies to continue to thrive. Theoretical and empirical insights to improve environmental management provide us with an invaluable evidence base for improved policy making. Yet, an ever more populous and prosperous human society faces an unprecedented confluence of global and local challenges to manage natural resources and the environment. New perspectives towards the interaction between the environment and human societies are urgently needed covering a wide range of epistemic approaches. A large set of stakeholder groups will need to be addressed ranging from academia, policy, civil society, business to individual citizens and consumers to establish a new type of collective intelligence driving our economies towards sustainability.

The Environmental Economics and Management section publishes cutting edge research in the development and application of novel economic and management approaches to address the environmental challenges humanity faces in the 21st century and beyond. Studies cover all spatial and temporal scales, bridge sectoral domains and investigate policies to attain diverse sets of sustainability goals. Novel scientific approaches to address issues related to the use of natural resources, environmental degradation and conflict resolution to disaster risk management are published in this specialty section. Articles will be published on the basis of their scientific quality and degree of theoretical and empirical significance. Full reproducibility of scientific findings is a condition for publication.