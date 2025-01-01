amjad tayseer assi
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics
Department of Forest Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
RIKEN Center for Advanced Intelligence Project (AIP)
Chuo-ku, Japan
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
NOVA University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Institute for the Electromagnetic Detection of the Environment, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
City of Eugene
Eugene, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Tarbiat Modares University
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics
University of Burdwan
Bardhaman, India
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Institute of Marine Science, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Venezia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Haifa, Israel
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics
Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences
Potsdam, Germany
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing