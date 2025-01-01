luca adami
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
California Water Resources Control Board
Sacramento, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
Silchar, India
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
Al-Balqa Applied University
Al-Salt, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
Miguel Hernández University of Elche
Elche, Spain
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
School of Chemical Engineering, National Technical University of Athens
Zografou, Greece
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT)
Benito Juárez, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
University of Life Sciences King Mihai I
Timisoara, Romania
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
Metropolitan University of Technology
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
Istituto Superiore per la Protezione e la Ricerca Ambientale (ISPRA)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Kharagpur, India
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Systems Engineering