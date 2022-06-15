Scope

The Freshwater Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the challenges faced by freshwater ecosystems in the Anthropocene.

Led by Emeritus Professor Angela Arthington from Griffith University (Brisbane, Australia), the Freshwater Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of freshwater research which aim to enhance knowledge and promote collaborative and effective management of these vital ecosystems.

Freshwater ecosystems are increasingly threatened by the multiple interacting stressors of the Anthropocene. Fundamental regimes of water flows, sediment, nutrients and energy are changing, connectivity patterns are disrupted, alien species are spreading and new pollutants and diseases are emerging, whilst human populations burgeon and water demands exceed supplies. Our land and water management systems are largely failing to address complex syndromes of ecological degradation, freshwater biodiversity decline and loss of vital ecosystem services. Even our freshwater protected areas are poorly buffered against pressures within and external to their boundaries.

This section publishes research related to inland aquatic systems (springs, streams, rivers and floodplains, wetlands, lakes and reservoirs, subterranean systems, connected boundary systems (riparian areas and catchments) and linked coastal systems, e.g. estuaries. Our scope includes fundamental ecosystem science, the impact of human activities and multiple stressors on freshwater and connected ecosystems, ecosystem condition assessment and monitoring, evidence-based management, governance and policy.

We must cultivate and strengthen the collaboration among scientists, indigenous cultures, citizens, NGOs, industry and government to provide the science needed to support global initiatives – such as the water-related Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals); the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and the 2021-2030 UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. These programs offer windows of opportunity to bring the linkages between terrestrial and freshwater biodiversity, ecosystem health and human health/wellbeing (One Health) into public prominence.

Key themes and topics in scope include:

basic Freshwater Science

conservation, restoration, and management

inclusive societal/cultural engagement in freshwater ecosystem knowledge generation, management, and policy

multiple stressors, interactions, and monitoring

temporal and spatial variability in freshwater ecosystem properties, dynamic relationships, and processes at different scales, modelling of system dynamics

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of freshwater research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of freshwater ecosystems, their challenges, and potential solutions for sustainable management and conservation.

Individual papers and Research Topics are invited within and also between these themes and topics. Research Topics that fall at the interface with other sections of Frontiers in Environmental Science (e.g. land use dynamics, toxicology and pollution, wastewater management, climate studies, drylands) are also welcome.

Manuscripts that do not have a clear focus on addressing the environmental changes or challenges that humanity is facing are not suitable for publication in this journal. This includes studies focusing on economics or business without strong relevance to addressing environmental issues. Additionally, studies that focus on public health issues without a foundation in environmental science are also outside the scope of this journal.