Scope

The Land Use Dynamics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding land use variation and the temporal dynamics of land use change, while elucidating the underlying forces boosting these changes and their socio-ecological implications. Rapid urbanization continues to reshape landscapes, influencing land use patterns and ecological processes. Understanding these transformations requires a comprehensive examination of the interactions among land, water, food, and energy within urban-rural systems, as well as their ecological and social ramifications.

Led by Prof. Riccardo Buccolieri from the University of Salento, the Land Use Dynamics section welcomes contributions from a spectrum of disciplines including social sciences, anthropology, economics, and traditional environmental studies to promote interdisciplinary discourse on critical issues.

Submissions and topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analyzing historical land use changes and scenario studies, with a thematic emphasis on anthropogenic activities and their impacts;

analyzing the intricate exchanges and interactions within the urban-rural dynamics, considering socio-economic and environmental factors;

assessing the implications of land use management on carbon dynamics and its distribution across diverse environmental conditions within urban and rural settings;

examining the effects of urbanization on food system dynamics, agricultural land use, and rural livelihoods;

exploring the adaptive responses of urban-rural systems to alterations in ecosystem services, emphasizing resilience and transformation strategies;

exploring varied environments across the globe to deepen our understanding of historical and contemporary land use dynamics, with implications for future trends;

investigating the ecological mechanisms underpinning ecosystem services and their vulnerability to changes in land use;

investigating urban areas as focal points of intensified land use and the resulting socio-ecological conflicts;

quantifying the drivers of changes in ecosystem services and their impacts on urban-rural systems;

evaluating the vulnerability and resilience of urban-rural ecosystems in the face of ongoing land use changes and urbanization processes.

Submissions focusing solely on corporate finance, business innovation, or market transformation are not welcome in the section, unless they directly relate to the dynamics of land use, land cover change, or the interactions between human and natural systems in the context of land use.

This multidisciplinary section fosters knowledge exchange among researchers and practitioners, advancing our understanding of land use dynamics and their implications for sustainable development.