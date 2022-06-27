Scope

Land use and land use change issues are very much at the forefront of earth, environmental, and social sciences. However, despite great efforts in saving or protecting land and soil, and to hinder urban sprawl, there is still a wide gap between the messages that the scientific community and policymakers wish to convey and the reality we detect via satellite observations.

Land Use Dynamics is aimed at publishing innovative insights into land use variation and the temporal dynamics of land use change, as well as highlighting the driving forces behind land dynamics and their socio-ecological feedbacks. This includes, but is not limited to:

- Exploring the diverse environments covering all Earth’s continents to better understand the breadth of land use dynamics on Earth in the past, at present, and in the future;

- Historical land use change analyses and scenario studies with a thematic focus on ‘used land’ and anthropogenic activity; and

- Cities and urban areas as hotspots of land use intensification and resulting social-ecological conflicts.

Studies concerning social science, anthropology, and economy, as well as the classical environmental disciplines, are welcome, as we are eager to broaden engagement on key issues and foster interdisciplinary research. Critical viewpoints that question prevailing attitudes, orthodoxies and preconceptions will also be welcomed.