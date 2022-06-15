Scope

The Social-Ecological Urban Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the complexities of urban social-ecological systems and their role in climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Led by Dr. Dagmar Haase from Humboldt University of Berlin, the Social-Ecological Urban Systems section welcomes submissions in various domains of social-ecological research, which aim to enhance the understanding of urban systems and their interactions with the environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

conceptual and theoretical approaches that address newly acquired empirical knowledge and practical experience from urban systems study at the systemic level and generate new conceptual knowledge

quantitative studies on the state and change of urban systems from a socio-ecological perspective, including scenario modeling approaches

studies on adaptation to climate change with reference to resilience and transformation

studies on complex effects of current climate change on social-ecological urban systems, including changes in biodiversity and related traits

studies on impacts of urbanization as a complex phenomenon on the health of nature and that of humans

studies on the support of socio-ecological transformation in urban regions through remote sensing, big data, and citizen science-based data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between social, ecological, and technological components within urban systems and their implications for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The Social-Ecological Urban Systems section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general psychology or geography without a fundamental basis in social-ecological aspects of urban systems. However, studies that address the complex interactions between social and ecological components in urban environments, even if they involve elements of psychology or geography, are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social-ecological research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.