Scope

Research on social-ecological systems is part of the core competence of modern transformation and resilience analysis. It is of particular importance for complex urban and peri-urban systems. Social-ecological system analysis and the resulting understanding of the system can provide crucial insights into mitigation of and, above all, adaptation to climate change and focus both on the analysis of individual core variables and on the whole system and system outputs. The same applies to human physical and mental health in cities and urban spaces as providers of ecosystem services. Ultimately, it is also socio-ecological systems from who’s understanding a novel view on pandemic emergence as well as ideas on a one health approach can grow.

Ecological and social systems are multi-factorial and multi-scalar, they are the subject of qualitative as well as quantitative research. Social-ecological systems can no longer be thought of without technology and technology, so that the technological component is also part of the system understanding, the system-immanent technology such as transportation or water supply or energy provision infrastructures as well as the monitoring technology for state maintenance such as satellite-supported earth observation.

The section on social-ecological systems welcomes contributions including:

• Quantitative studies on the state and change of urban systems from a socio-ecological perspective, including scenario modelling approaches,

• Studies on complex effects of current climate change on social-ecological urban systems including changes in biodiversity and related traits,

• Studies on adaptation to climate change with reference to resilience and transformation,

• Studies on impacts of urbanization as a complex phenomenon on the health of nature and that of humans,

• Studies on the support of socio-ecological transformation in urban regions through remote sensing, big data, and citizen science-based data, and

• Conceptual and theoretical approaches that address newly acquired empirical knowledge and practical experience from urbane systems study at the systemic level and generate new conceptual knowledge.