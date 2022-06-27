Scope

Through physical, chemical, and biological processes, soil plays a living filter for cleansing, purifying, detoxifying, and counteracting toxins and pathogens that otherwise would irreparably contaminate and degrade the environment. Current environmental challenges such as climate change, water pollution, soil contamination, ecosystem degradation, and unsustainable urban growth have brought soil processes research to the forefront.

The Soil Processes section of Frontiers in Environmental Science, with its quick publication turnaround time and interdisciplinary editorial board, serves as the ideal outlet and as an effective catalyst for top-rated articles dealing with the topics of Soil Processes, including experimental, theoretical, as well as model-based research at any spatial or temporal scale. Papers that describe investigations where different disciplinary perspectives complement one another and interact closely are most welcome. Along with technical articles, Soil Processes also encourages debate-promoting reflections, in the form of opinion pieces, on the direction(s) research is taking, as well as on ways how environmental soil science education, in its most meaningful sense, can be improved to meet the needs of fast-changing research and regulatory landscape.

Key topics include but are not limited to:

Biogeochemical cycling and environmental monitoring: soil nutrients, contaminants, organic carbon, carbon sequestration, gas emissions, and technology for soil monitoring.

Soil conservation: dryland soils, vegetative buffers, cover crops, windbreaks, wetland sediments, and coastal soils and sediments.

Soil contamination and remediation: agricultural soil pollution, soil pollution by industrial sources, pollution due to urban activities, organic and inorganic amendments, and remediation technology.

Soil health: indicators for soil quality and health, bioavailability of nutrients, climate change effects, and the effects of saltwater intrusion.

Soil ecology in different soils: effects of soil microbiology on soil processes, urban soils, and soils affected by fire.