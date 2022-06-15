Scope

Through physical, chemical, and biological processes, soil acts as a living filter for cleansing, purifying, detoxifying, and counteracting toxins and pathogens that would otherwise irreparably contaminate and degrade the environment. Current environmental challenges such as climate change, water pollution, soil contamination, ecosystem degradation, and unsustainable urban growth have brought soil process research to the forefront.

The Soil Processes section of Frontiers in Environmental Science, with its quick publication turnaround time and interdisciplinary editorial board, serves as the ideal outlet and as an effective catalyst for top-rated articles dealing with the topics related to Soil Processes, including experimental, theoretical, as well as model-based research at any spatial or temporal scale. Papers that describe investigations where different disciplinary perspectives complement one another and interact closely are especially welcome. Along with technical articles, Soil Processes also encourages debate-promoting reflections, in the form of opinion pieces, on the direction(s) research is taking, as well as on how environmental soil science education can be improved to meet the needs of the fast-changing research and regulatory landscape.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

biogeochemical cycling and environmental monitoring: soil nutrients, contaminants, organic carbon, carbon sequestration, gas emissions, and technology for soil monitoring

soil conservation: dryland soils, vegetative buffers, cover crops, windbreaks, sediments of wetlands, canals, rivers, and lakes, and coastal soils and sediments, soil erosion

soil contamination and remediation: agricultural soil pollution, soil pollution by industrial sources, pollution due to urban activities, organic and inorganic amendments, and remediation technology

soil health: indicators for soil quality and health, bioavailability of nutrients and heavy metals, climate change impacts, effects of saltwater intrusion, and soil health assessment

soil ecology in different soils: effects of soil microbiology on soil processes, urban soils, and soils affected by fire

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of soil processes and their implications for environmental sustainability.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental soil science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.