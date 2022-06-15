Scope

The Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of environmental pollutants and their impacts on climate and environmental change.

Led by Dr. Dele Ogunseitan from the University of California, Irvine, the Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental research, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address environmental issues and develop novel solutions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

consequences of resource extraction on the environment

effects of climate change on the environmental distribution and toxicity of pollutants

effects of pollutants from natural events such as wildfires and volcanic eruptions

impacts and predicted risks of pollutants on ecosystems

measurement and monitoring of pollutants

risk factors created by industry manufacturing and associated waste products

structure, composition, and interaction mechanisms of anthropogenic and non-anthropogenic pollutants in the environment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between pollutants, toxicology, and the environment, as well as their implications for ecosystems and human health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of toxicology, pollution, and their effects on the environment, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment section does not consider submissions focused solely on the treatment of diseases resulting from exposures to environmental pollutants without a fundamental basis in toxicology. Additionally, studies on fiber materials, dye production, and chemical adsorption without a clear connection to environmental pollutants and their impacts on climate and ecosystems are outside the scope of this section. Furthermore, research on public health without a direct link to toxicology and environmental pollution will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.