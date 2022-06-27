Scope

Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment seeks to publish high-quality, innovative research that advances our understanding of environmental pollutants and explores their impacts on our climate and wider environmental change. Interdisciplinary approaches are welcomed, as well as those that contribute significantly to novel solutions and new remedial technology that help address environmental issues as well as economic risks directly related to pollution and toxicology.

Specific fields of interest include:

1) The structure, composition and mechanism of interaction of anthropogenic and non-anthropogenic pollutants in the environment and their impacts and predicted risks on ecosystems.

2) The effects of climate change on the environmental distribution and toxicity of pollutants.

3) The measurement and monitoring of pollutants.

4) Risk factors created by industry manufacturing and associated waste/e-waste products, for instance from the aerospace, agrochemical, pharma, tech and nano-tech sectors.

5) The consequences of resource extraction such as mineral mining, and oil/gas production on the environment.

6) The effects of pollutants from natural events such as wildfires and volcanic eruptions.

Submissions relating to the treatment of diseases resulting from exposures to environmental pollutants should be directed to our sister journal, Frontiers in Public Health.

Dele Ogunseitan, February 2019