Scope

The Water and Wastewater Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable water resource management and innovative solutions for water-related challenges.

Led by Dr. Björn Vinnerås from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and Dr. Paolo Perona from the Hydraulic Constructions Platform (PL-LCH-EPFL), the Water and Wastewater Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of water and wastewater management, which address the complex interplay between natural and anthropogenic factors affecting water resources.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cutting-edge engineering techniques involving physical-chemical and biological aspects of treatment processes for sustainable water and wastewater use

scientific contributions and case studies addressing global and local water-related problems and potential conflicts

theoretical and experimental work on surface and groundwater bodies at various scales

theoretical and numerical analysis, and modeling of large datasets using machine learning, optimization, and network-theory based algorithms

virtual water network approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sustainable water resource management and innovative solutions for addressing water-related challenges.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of sustainable water resource management, innovative solutions for water-related challenges, and the SDGs, specifically SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

The Water and Wastewater Management section does not consider submissions focusing on United Nations governance, climate extremes without a fundamental basis in water management, or biodegradable composites unrelated to water and wastewater treatment processes. Studies that do not address water and wastewater management practices or technologies are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of water and wastewater management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.