Scope

Water is the key resource sustaining almost all ecosphere processes, and its distribution and management across the planet is determined by both natural and anthropic dynamics. Yet, the effect of climatic changes, pollution from metal and nonmetal contaminants including plant nutrients, pathogen, pharmaceuticals and plastic particles, and increasing water demand for energy and food production, industrial, agricultural and urban uses have been threatening the global availability and quality of the resource on the long term. In this context, research on management aspects of water bodies and wastewater fractions is fundamental to ensure a sustainable use and redistribution of the global resource in respect of development goals and planetary boundary processes.

Water and Wastewater Management (WWM) welcomes scientific contributions addressing challenges and problematics in integrated and sustainable water resource management in all its forms and related effects on processes ecological footprint. This includes, but is not limited to:

- Theoretical and experimental work about uses and processes involving surface- and groundwater bodies at the reach, catchment, regional and global scales

- Forefront engineering techniques involving physical-chemical and biological aspects of treatment processes that may ensure a sustainable, circular and green use of both, water and wastewater sources (including upstream work and resource recovery from the different fractions found in the wastewater with respect to human and environmental health)

- Scientific contributions and case studies targeting global and local problems and potential water-driven conflicts via innovative solutions in humid, semiarid and arid regions of the world and the North-South axis

- Virtual water network approaches

- Theoretical and numerical analysis, and modelling of space and time big dataset via machine learning, optimization and network-theory based algorithms.