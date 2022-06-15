Mission & scope

Frontiers in Forests and Global Change publishes the latest, most critical research in the major disciplines that comprise forest science – spanning from molecules to ecosystems to the biosphere, and from the pure-basic research to the highly applied. Forests are a dominant feature of our planet. Like oceans, they are clearly visible from space. While they have expanded and contracted over geological time, today they continue to drive global biogeochemical cycles and dictate climates at a range of scales. In much of the world, forests command deep respect, even reverence for what they provide. Ancient forests still supply much of the energy that drives today’s industry and society, and improved livelihoods for billions of people. For the foreseeable future, the world’s forests will continue to provide a vast array of services and products that are essential to humankind.

Indexed in the DOAJ and led by Field Chief Editor Professor Mark Andrew Adams (Swinburne University of Technology and University of Sydney, Australia), Frontiers in Forests and Global Change informs and promotes sustainable management of the world’s forests.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

atmospheric chemistry

ecology

fire

growth analysis and modelling

harvesting and harvesting impacts

hydrology

people and forests

pests and diseases

physiology and biochemistry

soil science.

Articles that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 12: life on land, are particularly welcome.

Manuscripts that focus on industrial processes, human-centric urban planning, or the development of online tools and platforms are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that solely focus on the measurement and monitoring of environmental factors without a relevance to forest ecosystems or global change are not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Forests and Global Change is committed to advancing developments in the field of forest science by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.