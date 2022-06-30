Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Helsinki
Helsinki , Finland
Specialty Chief Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Helmholtz Center München, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Munich , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Institute for Bioeconomy-National Research Center
Bologna , Italy
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA)
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere