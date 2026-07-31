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Research Unit Environmental Simulation, Helmholtz Center München, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Neuherberg, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Ecotoxicology of Air Pollution, CIEMAT - Research Center for Energy, Environment and Technology
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Institute for Bioeconomy-National Research Center
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Ontario Forest Research Institute
Sault Ste Marie, Canada
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere