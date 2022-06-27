jörg-peter schnitzler
Research Unit Environmental Simulation, Helmholtz Center München, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Neuherberg, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Ecotoxicology of Air Pollution, CIEMAT - Research Center for Energy, Environment and Technology
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Institute for Bioeconomy-National Research Center
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Ontario Forest Research Institute
Sault Ste Marie, Canada
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Université du Québec à Chicoutimi
Chicoutimi, Canada
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park, United States
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
University of California, Irvine
Irvine, United States
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
University of Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria
Associate Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere