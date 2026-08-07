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Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
Birmensdorf, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Soils
Northeast Normal University
Changchun, China
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Allegheny College
Meadville, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Associate Editor
Forest Soils