frank hagedorn
Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
Birmensdorf , Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Soils
Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
Birmensdorf , Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Soils
Allegheny College
Meadville , United States
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala , Sweden
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
KU Leuven
Leuven , Belgium
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
University of Idaho
Moscow , United States
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna , Austria
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke , Canada
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
University of Kiel
Kiel , Germany
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin , China
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Colorado State University
Fort Collins , United States
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Institute of Applied Ecology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shenyang , China
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
South China Botanical Garden, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Guangzhou , China
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Northeast Normal University
Changchun , China
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry
Jena , Germany
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
INRA Centre Nancy-Lorraine
Champenoux , France
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Austrian Research Centre for Forests (BFW)
Vienna , Austria
Associate Editor
Forest Soils