frank hagedorn
Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
Birmensdorf, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Soils
Northeast Normal University
Changchun, China
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Allegheny College
Meadville, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Osnabrück University
Osnabrück, Germany
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
University of Limerick
Limerick, Ireland
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Université de Rouen
Mont-Saint-Aignan, France
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University
Huntsville, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Basque centre for climate change
Bilbao, Spain
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Northern Arizona University
Flagstaff, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Institute of Applied Ecology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shenyang, China
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
INRAE Nouvelle-Aquitaine Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
Forestry Research Institute of Sweden
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
University of Idaho
Moscow, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Soils
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin, China
Associate Editor
Forest Soils