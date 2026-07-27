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The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pests, Pathogens and Invasions
Laval University
Quebec, Canada
Associate Editor
Pests, Pathogens and Invasions
Higher Institute of Agronomy, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Pests, Pathogens and Invasions
Murdoch University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Pests, Pathogens and Invasions