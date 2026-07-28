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School of Ecology and Environment, Northernwest Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Ontario Forest Research Institute
Sault Ste Marie, Canada
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Department of Biology, School of Science, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests