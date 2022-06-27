zuoqiang yuan
School of Ecology and Environment, Northernwest Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Ontario Forest Research Institute
Sault Ste Marie, Canada
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Department of Biology, School of Science, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Department of Farm Forestry, Sant Gahira Guru Vishwavidyalaya
Sarguja, Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Albany State University
Albany, United States
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke)
Helsinki, Finland
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Tahoe Environmental Research Center, University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
INIA-CSIC
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Northern Research Station, Forest Service (USDA)
Madison, United States
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
University of Basilicata
Potenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Free University of Bozen-Bolzano
Bolzano, Italy
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
Birmensdorf, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Lanzhou, China
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests
Northeast Forestry University
Harbin, China
Associate Editor
Temperate and Boreal Forests