mark andrew adams
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Forests and Global Change
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Growth
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pests, Pathogens and Invasions
Aix-Marseille Université
Marseille, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Fire and Forests
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Planted Forests
Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
Birmensdorf, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Soils
Bangor University
Bangor, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Disturbance
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Management
University of Oklahoma
Norman, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Hydrology
Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University
Bangkok, Thailand
Specialty Chief Editor
Tropical Forests
Research Unit Environmental Simulation, Helmholtz Center München, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Neuherberg, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Forests and the Atmosphere
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
People and Forests
Southern Research Station, Forest Service (USDA)
Asheville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Hydrology
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
People and Forests
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Tropical Forests