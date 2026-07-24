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The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Growth
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
Institute of Natural Resources and Agrobiology of Seville, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Forest Growth