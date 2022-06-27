lauren bennett
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Growth
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
Institute of Natural Resources and Agrobiology of Seville, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
National Research Institute of Science and Technology for Environment and Agriculture (IRSTEA)
Antony, France
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
National Institute of Forestry and Agricultural Research (INIFAP)
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
Chair of Forest Growth and Dendroecology, University of Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
Carnegie Museum of Natural History
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
University of Debrecen
Debrecen, Hungary
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
Ecological and Forestry Applications Research Center (CREAF)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingeniería de Montes, Forestal y del Medio Natural, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
Vytautas Magnus University
Kaunas, Lithuania
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Forest Growth
University of Valladolid
Valladolid, Spain
Associate Editor
Forest Growth