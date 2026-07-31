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Aix-Marseille Université
Marseille, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Fire and Forests
Public University of Navarre
Pamplona, Spain
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests