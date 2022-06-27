peter fule
Northern Arizona University
Flagstaff , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Fire and Forests
Northern Arizona University
Flagstaff , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Fire and Forests
Austral University of Chile
Valdivia , Chile
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
University of Corsica Pascal Paoli
Corte , France
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City , Mexico
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA)
Lisbon , Portugal
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Científicas y Técnicas (CONICET)
Buenos Aires , Argentina
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
University of Lisbon
Lisbon , Portugal
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
University of Castilla-La Mancha
Ciudad Real , Spain
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
University of Arizona
Tucson , United States
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
National University of Patagonia San Juan Bosco
Comodoro Rivadavia , Argentina
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
North Carolina State University
Raleigh , United States
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
Department of Geography and Territorial Planning, Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza , Spain
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
School of Environment and Science, Griffith Sciences, Griffith University
Nathan , Australia
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
University of Patras
Patras , Greece
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza , Spain
Associate Editor
Fire and Forests