Scope

The Forest Disturbance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impacts of various disturbances on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems in forests and agroforests. While fire is covered in a separate specialty section of this journal, studies on all other forms of disturbance are welcome.

Led by Professor John Healey from Bangor University, the Forest Disturbance section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forest disturbance research, which aim to enhance our understanding of the causes and consequences of these disturbances.

Disturbances can be natural, intentionally human-caused, or a by-product of human actions, independent or interactive, and occur across varying spatial and temporal scales. Studies could focus on disturbance phenomena themselves, their immediate impact or longer-term forest resilience (in both ecological or socio-economic terms), also the reconstruction of historic forest disturbance regimes. Given the interaction of climate change with these diverse sources of disturbance, we believe that this is a critical time for forest disturbance research.

Themes considered in the scope of this section include:

biological disturbances, such as invasive species, pests or pathogens

chemical disturbances, including deposition of volcanic ash and pollutants

disturbances due to human actions, such as harvesting, hunting, livestock grazing, and road construction

forest resilience and recovery, immediate and long-term disturbance impacts

physical disturbances, such as storms, earthquakes, droughts, floods and landslides

socio-economic impacts and implications for management

Submissions should report on original, rigorous and significant research. We especially welcome research that provides mechanistic understandings of responses to disturbance by forest biota (microbes, plants, and animals), ecosystem processes (including decomposition, herbivory, carbon and nutrient cycling, hydrology, primary production, and greenhouse gas fluxes) and forest dynamics (up to the landscape scale).

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of forest disturbances, their impacts, and management strategies in relation to Sustainable Development Goals 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Forest Disturbance section does not consider submissions focusing on plant physiology, seed development, or community ecology, unless they are directly related to forest disturbance processes or their consequences. Studies that do not address the impacts, drivers, or responses of forest disturbances are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest disturbance research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.