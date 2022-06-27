Scope

Forest Disturbance is a specialty section in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change that publishes original, refereed research on the effects of disturbance on any components of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems in temperate and tropical forests and agroforests worldwide. While fire is covered in a separate specialty section of this journal, studies on all other forms of disturbance are welcome.

Disturbances can be natural, intentionally human-caused, or a by-product of human actions, independent or interactive, and occur across varying spatial and temporal scales. Disturbances that have major effects on forests span the physical (including wind- and rain-storms, earthquakes, droughts, floods and landslides), chemical (including deposition of volcanic ash and pollutants), biological (including invasive, pest or pathogen species) and the multiple effects of human actions (including harvesting of trees and non-timber forest products, hunting, livestock grazing and road construction). Studies could focus on disturbance phenomena themselves, their immediate impact or longer-term forest resilience (in both ecological or socio-economic terms), also the reconstruction of historic forest disturbance regimes. Given the interaction of climate change with these diverse sources of disturbance, we believe that this is a critical time for forest disturbance research.

This specialty section provides the opportunity to share the most innovative and influential research in this field, outline new frontiers of research, and demonstrate the application of research to inform forest policy, management and conservation. We publish papers on observational and experimental research, with a particular interest in monitoring studies that show longer-term impacts and forest recovery, as well as modelling studies, and applied research strongly linked to forest management. We especially welcome research that provides mechanistic understandings of responses to disturbance by forest biota (microbes, plants, and animals), ecosystem processes (including decomposition, herbivory, carbon and nutrient cycling, hydrology, primary production, and greenhouse gas fluxes) and forest dynamics (up to the landscape scale).

The section also welcomes research focused on socio-economic impacts and implications for management, with a particular interest in studies exploring the implications of forest response to natural disturbances for the development of sustainable forest management. We therefore encourage all contributions that will advance our understanding of the causes and consequences of forest disturbance in the broadest sense.